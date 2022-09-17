CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After several delightful days of weather, we’ll keep it going through the weekend! Refreshing mornings and warm afternoons continue to be the theme, along with the low humidity.

Next week brings some changes, mainly with temperatures as a big dome of high pressure builds over the area. This will pump in more heat–and a little more humidity by mid-week–giving us highs back in the 90s. Just as fall begins next Thursday.

Meantime in the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona is moving over some of the Caribbean islands tonight, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. The latest forecast track info coming in shows better news– that Fiona may stay over open water after turning north near the Bahamas.

It may end up taking a path between the U.S. east coast and Bermuda. However, that is still subject to change! Please keep checking in for updates from the Pinpoint Weather Team!

Saturday: Sunny. High 85.

Sunday: Sunny. 59/84.