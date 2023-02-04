CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Arctic blast is spilling very cold air from the Northeast into the Carolinas this morning.

After starting in the teens and 20s, Arctic high pressure remains in control and keeps us chilly today. Highs only climb into the middle 40s today, despite sunshine.

It stays cold overnight, some clouds move in and lows drop towards 30 degrees.

We’re not as frigid tomorrow, but not as bright either. Clouds increase as a weak disturbance passes to our east. It looks like Charlotte misses out on any rain. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s, closer to average.

The work week looks quiet and dry. We continue to thaw out, a gradual warming trend takes us into the upper 60s by Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain chances don’t return until Thursday into Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly. High: 45.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 54.