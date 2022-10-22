CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our sunny stretch takes us into the weekend!

Temperatures are starting to rebound and thaw out after our late-week freeze. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures closer to average in the lower 70s.

It stays chilly, but not freezing tonight. Expect lows in the 40s under clear skies.

The warming trend continues tomorrow. Expect sunshine and highs in the low to middle 70s! A beautiful, mild fall day ahead!

Temperatures continue to hover average through the start of the work week. We’ll make it into the middle 70s with a few clouds by Tuesday ahead of our next front.

A few showers are possible with our next cold front on Wednesday, though the rain coverage looks minimal for now.

We keep temperatures mild on the backside of the front. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s remain.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 72.

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 74.