(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! After a warm and sunny day across the region, more of the same is expected Sunday and generally the next week for the region. This is due to a stationary ridge that will keep cold fronts and showers away until at least the end of next week. A weak upper-level low off the coast will also help to keep our humidity low. A cool-down though is expected next weekend when a front rolls through. Out in the tropics, Rena is weakening, but Philippe is forecast to become a hurricane with neither going to impact land.

As for tonight and your Sunday, more of the same is on the way for the Carolinas with lows dipping down into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. More sunshine with perhaps a degree or two shaved off our high from Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Heading through most of next week the forecast will not change for the Carolinas with highs hovering in the low to mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Finally, Friday night and Saturday we expect our next blast of Fall air as a cold front will sweep through the east. Even with this front we are not expecting much in the way of wet weather and will just see breezy conditions.

In the meantime, enjoy the fabulous weather ahead!