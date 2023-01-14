CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It stays cold and at times snowy in the mountains today.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect for Ashe and Watauga Counties until 1 PM, WINTER STORM WARNING is still in effect for Avery County until 1 PM.

An additional 1-2” of snow is possible today as light snow showers taper off. Slick spots are possible on roads.

WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties until 9 PM. Northwest winds will be blustery today, mountain gusts up to 40-45 mph are possible. With high temperatures in the 20s, wind chills will be in the single digits. Bundle up!

Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy for the rest of us. Charlotte wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are expected as cold air continues to rush in. This will put highs only climbing into the middle/ upper 40s despite sunshine.

Winds relax tonight and skies stay clear. With cold air in play, that’s a recipe for a frigid night as lows drop into the middle 20s.

Temperatures start to rebound on Sunday, expect sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.

MLK Day stays quiet on Monday, expect some sunshine and seasonal 50s.

We’re tracking two storms in the middle of the week. One brings scattered showers on Tuesday, the next one brings rain back into the picture late Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Mtn. snow showers taper. Mostly sunny, chilly, & breezy. High: 46.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 54.