CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend.

High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s.

Rain returns tonight, but for some it could be icy.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from midnight tonight until noon Sunday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties.

As rain moves in tonight, temperatures will be flirting just enough with freezing that an icy rain is possible. This could leave a thin glaze less than 0.10” of ice on roads, elevated surfaces. Watch for slick spots in the morning!

The rest of the Piedmont will see a chilly, plain rain. Expect showers to start in the morning, lingering through the afternoon. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures chilly. Highs will struggle in the middle 40s.

Rain clears out for cool sunshine on Monday. Temperatures remain in the lower 50s. It stays seasonal through Tuesday. Our next big storm brings rain back into the forecast by Wednesday.

Much colder air lies behind this storm, it looks chilly late week!

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 54.

Tonight: Rain after midnight. Mtn. mix. Low: 39.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow: Mtn. mix, chilly rain elsewhere. High: 45.