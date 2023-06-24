(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We saw more sunshine on Saturday, warming temperatures into the 80s. However, it was another day of scattered downpours and a few storms around the region. Any rain will be moving out or tapering off for the night, allowing for a dry start to Sunday.

Most of the region will stay dry Sunday afternoon, but again, a rogue shower or storm can’t be totally ruled out with the heating of the day, especially in the mountains. It’ll be a hot one! Highs will end up around 90.

MONDAY PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY: An approaching cold front will bring the risk of strong or severe storms Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. Behind the front, Tuesday through Thursday are drier.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 66.

Sunday: Sun & clouds, hot. High 91. Small chance of an isolated shower/storm.