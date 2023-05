(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A cold front brings our next round of showers and storms overnight and early Saturday. Rest assured Cherryville, no supercell storms with this front! Saturday afternoon and Sunday Afternoon are our best chances to see the sun. And after three very British-type weather days here (Mist of May is in Lochlomen, Scottish Highlands and foggy day in London Town, huh!) We need some sun! Next week? Looks GLORIOUS!