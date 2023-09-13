CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are seeing a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon ahead of a noticeable cooldown for the second half of the week.

That, combined with a significant drop in humidity, you can expect the first true taste of Fall for the Carolinas.

A few scattered showers and storms on radar this afternoon, but they will usher in a taste of Fall starting tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/0wVzI4pOtc — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) September 13, 2023

The weekend will start dry before more scattered showers are possible on Sunday as another front moves through the region. Hurricane Lee continues to churn in the Atlantic and is expected to significantly impact New England with strong winds and high waves this weekend.

As for tonight and Thursday, scattered showers and storms will fade overnight with cooler & more comfortable air moving in with lows in the low 60s as you head out the door Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies are on the way in the afternoon, with highs around the 80-degree mark. An isolated shower is possible, especially in upstate South Carolina.

On Friday and heading to the weekend, we expect more pleasant weather for the region, with highs in the low to mid-80s and low humidity.

Sunday, we are tracking another cold front that will bring more hit-and-miss showers during the afternoon hours, followed by another drop in temperatures and humidity heading into the new week.

In the meantime, get ready for a taste of Fall starting Thursday! Have a great night!