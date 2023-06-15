CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As we close in on the weekend, we are tracking a couple of scattered showers and storms this evening and later Friday leading into a dry and hot Father’s Day with highs in the low 90s.

Next week looks cooler but unsettled, with scattered showers and storms expected through at least the middle of the week as an upper-level low stall across the Eastern U.S.

As for tonight and your Friday, the isolated showers and storms we are seeing early this evening will fade after dark, and we are only expecting a few low clouds early in the morning, followed by highs moving to around the 90-degree mark in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon as a weak front moves through the Carolinas.

Heading into your Father’s Day weekend, rain chances fall, but our temperatures will rise. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s, with Father’s Day likely being the hottest, with highs around 92.

Next week we go from the heat to wet weather as a slow-moving upper-level low pushes into the Carolinas. Showers and storms will move in on Monday and will likely stick around through Thursday.

No day looks like a total washout, but an umbrella will be an impact accessory next week.