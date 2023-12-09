(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! We saw quite a few showers today from Charlotte and points west, with a whole lot more on the way for Sunday. Due to the potential for severe storms on Sunday, we have declared a PinPoint Weather Alert day for the region. Along with the heavy rain and strong storms, wintry weather is also possible in the mountains on Sunday night as cold air floods into the Carolinas. Next week will be chilly, with highs in the low 50s with a few freezes expected as well.

As for tonight and your Sunday, hit-and-miss showers this evening will continue through the overnight before heavy rain moves in early in the morning on Sunday. A line of thunderstorms is expected to roll through the Carolinas Sunday morning and will carry the possibility of severe weather, with strong and damaging winds being the primary concern.

Behind the initial line of strong storms, more moderate and heavy rain is expected throughout the day as the cold front presses through the region. Sunday evening, as colder air starts to move in, we are expecting a change to snow for at least the mountains, with a few inches of snow expected. Once all of the moisture clears out early Monday morning, sunshine will return, but with much cooler temperatures for the Carolinas.

Highs on Monday will struggle to get out of the 40s, followed by a likely freeze on Tuesday. A reinforcing shot of cold air is likely on the way Wednesday, though with little in the way of wet weather.

In the meantime, please stay weather-aware and have a way to get alerts for Sunday! Have a great night!