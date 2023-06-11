(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After a lot of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon more is likely on the way later this evening and overnight out ahead of a cold front. Some hit-and-miss wet weather is possible Monday before the front rolls through later in the day. After that, dry weather and rising temperatures are expected the rest of the week with 90s likely by Friday.

As for tonight and Monday scattered showers and storms will be pushing through later this evening and overnight. Monday will bring a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The cold front will push through Monday and will bring slightly cooler temperatures along with muted mugginess for Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but overall, we will stay dry. Later in the week temperatures will be pushing up into the 90s by Thursday with even warmer weather to wrap up the week. Next week looks mainly dry and hot with highs in the 90s with only a chance of showers Sunday.

In the meantime, grab an umbrella just in case as you head out the door Monday just in case. Have a great new week!