(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! As we close out the weekend and head into a new week, we are tracking more scattered showers and storms for the Carolinas along with another day of Heat Advisories for Monday. Independence Day will bring more heat and humidity along with a pop-up storm in the afternoon. Later in the week, we are tracking a slight cooldown with our temperatures compared to the scorching weather to start the week.

As for tonight and Monday, the scattered storms will continue through the evening hours with a few storms being on the stronger side. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for western parts of North and South Carolina through midnight. Monday will be another sweltering day with highs in the mid-90s with Heat Advisories in effect for the Piedmont and sand hills with an isolated storm or two possible in the afternoon.

Independence Day looks to be very hot and humid again with highs in the mid-90s along with a late afternoon pop-up shower or storm. We should be fine for fireworks for the most part though during the evening hours. Later in the week, we are expecting a slight cooldown with our temperatures as an upper-level trough starts to build in across the Eastern US. Highs heading into next weekend will likely be around 90.

In the meantime, get ready for some scorching weather for your 4th of July BBQ. Have a great week!