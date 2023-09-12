CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Scattered storms erupted Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approached from the west.

After the storms move out overnight, the rest of the week looks drier and eventually cooler!

5pm: Hurricane #Lee is growing larger as it slowly churns over the Atlantic. Although it will stay well offshore of the Carolina coast, the risk of deadly rip currents continues. Be safe if you're headed to the beach! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/bPfnC9SPF0 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 12, 2023

Wednesday could still bring a stray shower or storm with the front nearby, but we are not expecting nearly as many as Tuesday. Thursday is when the well-advertised fall feel finally arrives!

Along with some nice sunny days through Saturday, humidity stays low, and temperatures get cooler! Especially in the morning, with widespread 40s in the mountains and 50s everywhere else.

The next front approaches Sunday with another chance of storms.

Tonight: Lingering shower, t’storm. Low 67.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a small shower/storm chance. High 86.