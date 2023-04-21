CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re saying goodbye to the unseasonably warm, above-average temps for a while!

A cold front will be moving in Saturday with scattered showers and storms, beginning early in the morning. But it won’t be an all-day washout.

THIS WEEKEND: Showers and storms Saturday, but *not* a total washout. A rainy/stormy morning & early afternoon. Drier by evening. Low risk of damaging wind/hail.



Getting cooler & dry for Sunday! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/d2S1fDqfkK — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) April 21, 2023

The highest rain chances are in the morning through early afternoon. By late afternoon and evening, it’s back to some dry time for any outside plans.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

As far as the severe risk goes, the highest risk will be over the eastern Carolinas. However, some storms, especially east of Charlotte, could produce strong wind gusts and/or hail, so stay weather aware as you’re out and about.

Sunday is dry as temperatures get cooler. Next week will stay cool, with more rain chances starting late Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms are moving in late. Low 59.

Saturday: Showers and storms, then gradual late-day clearing. High 73.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. 46/70.