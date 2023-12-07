CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Schools in Avery, Ashe, Watauga are operating on a two-hour weather delay due to hazardous conditions following some snow showers.

In Charlotte, Thursday starts off colder than Wednesday as clear skies have allowed overnight lows to dip into the 20s from the mountains into uptown. Winds are light and conditions are mostly clear for your morning commute but mountain counties and higher elevations can still see a few slick spots where rain and snow fell yesterday.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool as temperatures make a run for the mid-50s throughout the day. Winds will be light out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour while high pressure continues to build across the Carolinas.

Temperatures will warm gradually as the weekend approaching with Friday hitting the low 60s and upper 60s on tap for Saturday. Clouds will increase on Saturday to start the weekend as a cold front approaches from the west.

Spotty rain is possible Saturday afternoon and evening but the main event arrives on Sunday. We finish off the weekend with a chance for pockets of heavy rain and isolated storms. We’ll be in the mid-60s and wet throughout the day before the rain quickly exits Sunday night.

High pressure brings the return of sunshine early next week at highs settle in the low to mid-50s through Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. High: 56.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 34.