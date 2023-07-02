CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Scorching heat is expected for Sunday and into next week with Heat Advisories in effect for parts of the Carolinas.

Slightly cooler weather is possible towards the end of next week.

Sunday will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s with it really feeling like close to 105 in some spots. Heat Advisories are in effect for parts of the Carolinas. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but we are not expecting any severe weather.

Heading into next week we are generally expecting more of the same, especially to start the week. Monday will be hot and humid once again with highs in the mid-90s with more Heat Advisories possible.

As for Independence Day, more heat and humidity are expected with a chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon, but fireworks in the evening should be good to go.

Later in the week, we are expecting a slight cooldown in the high temperatures back down towards 90 with afternoon showers and storms for Thursday and Saturday. In the meantime, get ready for stifling heat on the way for Sunday.