CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — As we close out the week we continue to deal with scorching heat and humidity across the Carolinas.

Expect the intensity to continue through the first half of the weekend before showers and storms cool off the region Sunday and heading into next week. A cold front on Monday will push high temperatures back into the 80s for most of next week.

In the tropics, Franklin remains disorganized in the Southwest Atlantic but is forecast to become a hurricane by early next week with high surf and rip currents possible along that Carolina coast.

Elsewhere, there’s another area of interest in the Northwest Caribbean that could become a tropical system in the Gulf by the middle of next week.

As for Friday night and your weekend, a pop-up shower or storm is possible this evening, but most will stay dry and hot. Overnight lows will only fall into the 70s followed by more mid-90s Saturday with ‘feels-like’ temperatures pushing up to 100 degrees.

Showers and storms are more likely though during the afternoon and evening hours with a lightning delay possible during the Charlotte FC game on Saturday. Sunday afternoon storms are expected to be even more widespread out ahead of a cold front, and those storms will help to keep our temperatures closer to 90 that 100.

The start of next week looks very unsettled for the Carolinas. On Monday a cold front will push through the region, bringing rain and thunderstorms off and on throughout the day along with much cooler temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tuesday that front will start to stall to our south meaning more hit-and-miss storms will be possible. Later in the week looks dry right now, but we will have to watch that potential tropical system as it slowly develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the meantime, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water if you are out at any High School or Panthers Football action tonight! Have a great weekend!