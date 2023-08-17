(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We had another nice day in the books Thursday. Some did get a shower or two, though mainly south and east of Charlotte, closer to a stalled front.

Count yourselves lucky if you did get any rain, because there sure won’t be much — if any at all — over the next several days.

Temperatures will be typically hot for August as we head into the weekend. The humidity will stay in the “comfortable” zone until late in the weekend and early next week. In fact, as another weak front drops in Friday, the air will be even drier for Saturday! Refreshing after the hottest temperatures of the year earlier this week.

Hotter temps return next week. Highs will creep up into the mid- and even upper-90s Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 89.