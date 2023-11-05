(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! As we wrap up the weekend and head into a new week, we are expecting more dry and sunny weather for the region along with even warmer temperatures. Highs by the middle of the week will be pushing up towards the 80-degree mark. Along with the warm weather, we will see drought conditions worsen with burn bans already in effect for the western part of the state and could expand further this week with the dry conditions. Our next chance for rain will not arrive until Friday, with our next cold front followed by a cold front over the weekend.

Starting off the new week, more absolutely amazing weather is on the way for the Carolinas. Lows overnight will dip into the mid-40s followed by high temperatures in the mid-70s with ample sunshine in the afternoon. The middle of the week looks even warmer with high temperatures up and around 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

The end of the week is when changes will blow into the region as our next cold front arrives. Clouds will increase overnight Thursday and Friday followed by scattered showers developing during the morning and then continuing through most of the day and even into Saturday. Highs will only be in the upper 60s on Friday followed by low to mid-60s over the weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy the amazing weather to start the week! Have a great week!