(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The warm weekend is coming to a close! We reached a high of 83 today in Charlotte, which tied the record from 2020. We get one more day in the 80s tomorrow before the coldest air so far this season takes over.

A strong cold front will move in Monday night into Halloween Tuesday with some scattered showers. Most of Monday will be dry, but there may be a few light showers coming in by evening. The best rain chance with this system looks to be Tuesday morning, with showers slowly moving east through the afternoon. Most of the rain *may* be done by trick-or-treating time, but a little rain may still be hanging around east of Charlotte. It won’t add up to too much—only a few tenths of an inch.

It will definitely be MUCH colder starting Halloween Day. Temps will be hovering in the 50s all day, and it will be breezy. We’re expecting a widespread freeze by Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s, with teens in the mountains! This would mark the end of the growing season.

If you don’t like the bitter cold, it won’t last too long. Temperatures have already started to warm up for Friday afternoon. We’ll be around 70 next weekend.

Tonight: Clear. Low 60.

Monday: Sun & clouds. High 83