(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday is a PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY with more scattered downpours and possible severe storms in the forecast.

The timing for this one is a little later than Tuesday’s system, with most of the rain not moving in until early- to mid-afternoon. It will last later into the evening as well, but most — if not all — of the active weather will move out by midnight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday into Saturday for the mountains, Piedmont and Upstate South Carolina. Gusts reaching 40-50 mph are expected in these areas. As the storms roll through the region, damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado could develop.

Now is the time to think about where you would go if a tornado or severe storm warning was issued: lowest level of your home, away from outside walls and windows, in an interior room like a closet or bathroom (without a window). Be prepared!

As far as the rain, there likely won’t be quite as much as Tuesday’s storm, with most totals staying under an inch. However, isolated higher amounts are possible where heavier, long-lasting rain sets up.

Sunshine returns for the weekend!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 34.

Friday: Showers and storms moving in. Wind picking up. High 61.