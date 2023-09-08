CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was back to more “seasonal” heat on Friday, and if you’re not a fan of those feels-like temps around 100, you’ll enjoy temperatures through the next week!
However, the overall pattern remains unsettled, with more shower and storm chances on the way. A stalled front will create more areas of rain and possible severe storms on Saturday. Any slow-moving downpours could lead to flooding as well.
Stay weather-aware if you’ll be out and about! Sunday, it’s more of the same. Showers and storms are possible, even in the morning. Keep the umbrella handy!
Early next week looks a bit drier as the front moves east and fizzles, but another front will bring more showers and storms on Wednesday. Behind that, it’s looking like a switch to even more refreshing conditions by next weekend.
Tonight: Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy. Low 68.
Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High 82.
Sunday: Sun & clouds. Areas of showers and storms. 66/83.