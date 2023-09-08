CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was back to more “seasonal” heat on Friday, and if you’re not a fan of those feels-like temps around 100, you’ll enjoy temperatures through the next week!

However, the overall pattern remains unsettled, with more shower and storm chances on the way. A stalled front will create more areas of rain and possible severe storms on Saturday. Any slow-moving downpours could lead to flooding as well.

4pm: Spotty showers and storms on radar… and it's not as hot! More of the same ahead for the weekend. Details on @Queen_City_News NOW! pic.twitter.com/CyxXHmdRnb — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 8, 2023

Stay weather-aware if you’ll be out and about! Sunday, it’s more of the same. Showers and storms are possible, even in the morning. Keep the umbrella handy!

Early next week looks a bit drier as the front moves east and fizzles, but another front will bring more showers and storms on Wednesday. Behind that, it’s looking like a switch to even more refreshing conditions by next weekend.

Tonight: Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy. Low 68.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. High 82.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Areas of showers and storms. 66/83.