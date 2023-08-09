(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure will be on its way out tonight, allowing another front and round of storms to move in from the west.

Thursday is another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, but mainly for the morning this time.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

From roughly 6am to 11am, a line of heavy rain and possible strong or severe storms will be crossing the region from west to east.

It arrives in the mountains first, then heads east through the Charlotte metro from about 7-9am. It will then head east toward the Sandhills by 10-11am.

The afternoon is looking quieter, but a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Damaging wind is again the main threat, but a brief tornado may develop, too.

Friday and through the weekend, it’s back to the summer pattern of heat, humidity and pop-up afternoon/evening storms. More severe weather may develop again next Monday– stay tuned.

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm, mainly in the mountains. Low 72.

Thursday: Morning rain and storms. Partly sunny afternoon. High 87.