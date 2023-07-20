(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday didn’t turn out too bad, as a complex of severe storms stayed west of our area. Still, some rain or a few storms can’t be totally ruled out into the night.

Friday will be hotter again under more sunshine, with highs reaching the low- and mid-90s. Humidity will make it feel like it’s around 100 in some neighborhoods. Take it easy out there!

A weak cold front will be moving in early Saturday morning, bringing another round of rain and storms to the area. It will also deliver a little less heat and humidity for the weekend!

Lower dew points and highs under 90 will make for a decent summer weekend. Still, a few spotty showers or a storm can’t be totally ruled out both afternoons.

Next week will bring the return of 90s, more humidity and spotty storms.

Tonight: Lingering showers/thunderstorm. Low 72.

Friday: Sun & clouds, hot. High 94. A few showers or storms possible.