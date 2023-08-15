CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – On Tuesday, an incoming cold front helped produce numerous strong and severe thunderstorms across the region, including an early-morning EF-1 tornado in northern Avery County.

There was wind damage around the Charlotte metro as well through the evening.

CONFIRMED TORNADO: @NWSGSP says an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Flat Springs community of Avery County early Tues. morning. It tracked about 2.5 miles, producing scattered tree damage. No injuries. @Queen_City_News #wncwx pic.twitter.com/RbNebbEx6t — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 15, 2023

The severe threat is over for Tuesday night.

The next several days will be quieter and drier with lower humidity. The exception could be south and east of Charlotte, with the front hanging out nearby.

A few spotty showers or a storm can’t be ruled out south and east of Charlotte for the next few evenings.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 69.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds, less humid. Evening shower/storm possible, but mostly dry. High 88.