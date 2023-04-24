CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s much cooler today as a reinforcing shot of cold air settles in the Carolinas.

It will be clear and cool again tonight. Overnight lows dip into the middle 40s across the Piedmont.

Temperatures dip towards freezing in the high country.

FREEZE WARNING takes effect at 2 a.m. for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties.

FROST ADVISORY takes effect at 2 a.m. for Burke & Caldwell counties.

Both the Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory go until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Take in and cover up your plants!

We have one more cool and dry day Tuesday. We’ll find peeks of sunshine with highs in the 60s, about 10 degrees below average.

An unsettled stretch takes hold for the rest of the week. The storm track sits overhead, so we’ll find rounds of rain with multiple storms rolling through.

Widespread rain is likely Wednesday and again Friday. Showers linger, and temperatures stay cool through part of the weekend, staying below average, with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Freeze in Mtns. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cool. High: 68.