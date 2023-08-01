CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High-pressure building in from the north gave most of the area another dry day… with lower humidity, too.

Pretty nice start to August!

A few showers and storms developed south and east of Charlotte, and more of us will get some rain over the next couple of days.

.@Panthers are back at Bank of America Stadium tomorrow for Fan Fest! Some spotty rain is possible before 7pm, but looks drier for the event. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/oxzYz4OHTc — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 1, 2023

A couple of disturbances will be moving through the region, bringing some showers as early as Wednesday morning. We’re not expecting anything too intense, mainly scattered showers with some spotty rain lingering into the afternoon.

Thursday will be wetter! Periods of rain with embedded storms will begin in the morning and last off and on through Friday morning. Rain could total 1-2 inches by early Friday, with isolated higher totals possible.

Another part of the story is the cooler temps! Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 70s Thursday and Friday, with the 60s in the mountains.

The heat returns for the weekend as storm chances continue.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Small chance of showers late. Low 67.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with spotty showers possible. High 86.