CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As we close out the work week, we are tracking milder temperatures over the next couple of days before a cold front moves through later in the day Saturday.

Behind the front, our temperatures will be quite chilly on Sunday and to start next week before we see our temperatures move up every day through Thursday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Along with showers Saturday we are also expecting wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a stalled cold front across the Carolinas.

As for Friday and the start of the weekend, we are tracking increasing clouds and temperatures for the region out ahead of the cold front Saturday. We should see enough sunshine along with the southerly winds that will help to push our temperatures into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Clouds tonight will keep our temperatures much milder compared to last night. Showers will move in very early Saturday ahead of the front and will continue into the early afternoon hours. We should have dry weather though, for the ACC Championship game that starts at 8 PM.

Temperatures Saturday still should be mild with highs in the low 60s before colder air moves in overnight. Sunday and to start next week we are expecting chilly temperatures across the region with highs Sunday that struggle just to get out of the 40s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

After a possible freeze Monday morning, temperatures will slowly rebound throughout the week until we could possibly see highs in the 70s next Thursday.

But with the milder temperatures also comes wet weather with showers expected both Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a slow-moving front. In the meantime, enjoy the partly cloudy and milder temperatures this afternoon.