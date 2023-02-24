CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re saying goodbye to the spring-like warmth, if only for a day!

Saturday will be much cooler as rain moves in.

Going to the @CharlotteFC match tomorrow? Dress for those cooler temps! Most rain moves out for the match; can't rule out some drizzle. #ForTheCrown @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/BOZx7Ui5UK — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) February 24, 2023

Showers have already been moving into the region Friday night; more will come through Saturday morning.

It won’t be a total washout, though. The clouds, rain, and cool high pressure to the north will keep temps in the 50s, a shock to the system after this week. Most rain will fall in the morning and taper off to isolated showers in the afternoon.

Sunday, a warm-up kicks in again. Highs will reach the upper 60s, with lingering clouds and only a few spotty showers.

Next week, we’ll wrap up February and ring in March on a warm note. Highs are back in the 70s, with more showers coming late in the week.

Tonight: Showers. Low 48.

Saturday: Scattered showers. High 55.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with isolated showers. Warmer. 46/68.