As we close the weekend and head into a new week, we are tracking warmer temperatures ahead for the Carolinas, with highs in the 70s potentially all week long. While a few showers are possible Monday, our next best for wet weather will come Thursday and Friday as a front moves through. In general, though, don’t expect any major changes to the current pattern.

As for tonight and heading into the new week, the clouds finally break over Charlotte after another cool and cloudy Sunday.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-40s overnight before warming into the mid-70s Monday afternoon. A weak disturbance will move through the region, bringing some scattered showers during the day, but it won’t impact temperatures much. Also, expect some gusty southerly winds with gusts up to 35 MPH and even stronger mountain winds.

The middle of the week will feature more warm weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s, allowing pollen levels to continue rising. Our next chance for rain will come on Thursday as our next storm system begins to move into the Carolinas, bringing showers but keeping warm temperatures around.

Wet weather will continue Friday with a possible thunderstorm as the cold front sweeps through the Carolinas, bringing cooler but still seasonal temperatures for the weekend.

In the meantime, if you like warm temperatures, this will be another banner week for you.

Have a great week!