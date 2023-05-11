CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was another beauty of a weather day Thursday with a nice mix of sun and clouds, low humidity, and warm highs in the low 80s.

No showers and storms yet; however, that will change as we head into Mother’s Day weekend.

As high pressure moves east, the humidity will increase. The combo of warm temps, humid air, and a few fronts approaching from time to time will lead to the return of storm chances each day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’re not expecting any washouts, but keep an eye (and ear) to the sky if you’re out and about.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62.

Friday: Clouds & sun. PM showers & storms in spots. High 82.