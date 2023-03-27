CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was another day, another round of storms!

A few of them developed Monday afternoon as a cold front moved in. As the front moves east, the weather settles down overnight. But that’s not it for the rain this week!

2:45pm: A couple showers & storms have developed as temps warm up. Could see a few more of these through this evening, with hail possible! I'll be tracking on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4. pic.twitter.com/4DxDgiYHyP — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 27, 2023

The next disturbance will bring more clouds for Tuesday and scattered showers, but it won’t be an all-day washout. Most rain develops in the evening and lasts into the night. As temps get colder, a little wintry mix or snow could develop in the mountains.

No accumulation is expected.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Wednesday through Friday is a dry stretch! Wednesday’s highs will only top out in the low and mid-60s, and Thursday morning will start in the mid to upper 30s. A little cooler for mid-week, too.

Temps warm up again by Saturday as yet another cold front approaches. That will bring more rain and storms for Saturday as well.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 50.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Mainly PM showers developing. High 67.