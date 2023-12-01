(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Friday! Scattered showers throughout the day today will continue through the early evening hours before mainly gloomy conditions overnight.

Saturday we are expecting more rain showers for the Carolinas, especially in the afternoon. While a few more showers are possible on Sunday, we will start to see drier weather. Next week looks mainly dry and cooler with highs in the 50s throughout the week with a freeze possible on Thursday morning.

As for tonight and the weekend, scattered showers will continue off and on this evening before seeing mainly dry and gloomy conditions overnight into Saturday morning. More wet weather is expected during the day on Saturday with the potential for an isolated thunderstorm as well.

Anyone heading to the ACC Championship Game uptown should bring some rain gear with them. Even with the showers, temperatures will be milder with highs in the low-60s. Sunday, before the front moves through, our temperatures will become even milder with highs potentially moving up towards 70 depending on how many showers we see.

Heading into next week, the wet weather will clear out and more seasonal temperatures will move in behind the cold front. After highs in the upper-50s Monday, temperatures will continue to cool throughout the middle of the week with highs in the mid-50s with a freeze possible Thursday morning.

In the meantime, you’ll have to really be in the holiday spirit to enjoy the mild and wet weather. Have a great weekend!