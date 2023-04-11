CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Less cold Tuesday night!

Skies stay clear, but temperatures are not as cold, with seasonal lows in the middle 40s.

High pressure remains in control through most of the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs climb towards 80 degrees Wednesday and again on Thursday.

A storm comes out of the Gulf of Mexico with some rounds of scattered showers on Friday. Temperatures stay seasonal despite the rain, with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday looks mostly dry. Clouds linger, and a spotty shower is possible as the Gulf storm exits and a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures stay warm, with highs near 80 degrees.

Another round of showers is likely Sunday as our next front arrives. Expect warm temperatures with highs near 80 degrees despite the rain.

Some cooler sunshine returns early next week.

Tuesday night: Clear, but not as cold. Low: 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 78.