(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Saturday! Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as we deal with sleet and freezing rain up in the mountains this morning.

The mess that is this morning will clear out by the early afternoon with generally quiet weather for the rest of the weekend.

Right on the heels of this storm, we are expecting another one on the way for Tuesday with some mix possible, but a whole lot of heavy rain.

By Wednesday the Fall drought we had will be a distant memory.

As for today, rain will continue in Charlotte through the early afternoon, but up in the mountains, sleet and freezing rain will continue throughout the morning hours with a light glaze possible before changing to all rain. This storm should end as all rain for the Carolinas as it moves out by the early afternoon hours with rain totals in Charlotte likely over an inch.

During the afternoon hours, the skies will clear and we could even see a sunset before darkness sets in.

Sunday and heading into next week we are tracking dry weather in Charlotte, but snow showers are expected Sunday up in the mountains as northwesterly winds move in behind the storm.

Temperatures will be up in the low to mid-50s on Sunday afternoon and low 50s on Monday. Tuesday, our next storm system will move into the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain and the potential for strong thunderstorms to the region.

By the time we get to Wednesday, over four inches of rain will have fallen in spots.

In the meantime, stay inside and warm this morning until we dry out this afternoon! Have a great weekend!