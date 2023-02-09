CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A cold front is moving in from the west tonight, bringing a round of showers.

Most of it will move out just in time for Friday’s morning commute.

FRIDAY: Showers overnight, then another round of rain comes in the afternoon/evening. Most of it falls around Charlotte, south & east. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/ynnZmBOZyy — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) February 9, 2023

However, as the front slowly moves east, another round of rain will develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly south and east of Charlotte. The warmth continues Friday, too, with highs topping out in the mid-60s.

Saturday is primarily dry until late afternoon and evening. That’s when the “main event” starts to develop. Low pressure will push more rain into the area through the night, some changing to a rain/snow mix or even pure snow overnight.

There’s still some uncertainty about where this system will track and who gets what type of precipitation, so please keep checking in for updates. We know it will be cold at this point, with a better chance of accumulating plowable snow likely in the mountains. An inch or two of slushy accumulation may also develop in the foothills.

Sunshine returns on Monday.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 56.

Friday: Areas of rain. High 64.