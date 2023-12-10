(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! While we have seen some severe weather and reported tornadic activity near Raleigh this afternoon, we have been able to avoid the intense weather here in the Central Carolinas. Scattered showers will continue this evening, with some snow in the mountains, before we dry out overnight. Monday will kick off a chilly week for the Carolinas, with highs consistently below average and several freezes expected.

As for tonight and heading into a new week, the severe weather threat has wrapped up across the region, but the scattered showers will continue throughout the evening tonight. In the mountains, we are expecting a change from rain to snow with a few inches possible. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties are under Winter Weather Advisories for up to four inches of snow. Monday will see sunshine return, but with much colder temperatures across the region, with highs in the upper 40s in Charlotte and possibly staying subfreezing in the mountains.

The upcoming week will be dry and chilly with freezes likely Tuesday and Wednesday morning along with another dry cold front early Thursday that will help to keep our temperatures below average. After tonight rain chances stay at near zero until next Sunday.

In the meantime, make sure you have the warm clothes ready to go on Monday, and have a great week!