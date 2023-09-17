(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A front is draped near the Carolinas this morning. Scattered showers will start to roll in as we go into the afternoon. Lunch time looks the wettest today, scattered showers taper off this evening. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the middle 70s.

We’ll continue to dry out overnight. Expect a few clouds with lows around 60 degrees.

High pressure moves in behind the front tomorrow. That will leave us mostly sunny, dry, and beautiful for your Monday! Expect highs around 80 degrees with sunshine.

High pressure remains in control much of the week. It stays sunny and mild through Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Shower chances return by Saturday.

Today: Scattered showers. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 80.