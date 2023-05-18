CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Moisture moved back into the region from the south Thursday, bringing more clouds and some rain to several neighborhoods.

Heading into Friday, while not all of you will see rain, take the umbrella with you, just in case.

3pm radar: Some light rain advancing north from SC. Tracking more showers (and a few storms) as the weekend approaches– I've got timing details on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4. pic.twitter.com/EkNnbFNCcc — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) May 18, 2023

Low pressure will develop and move up the Carolina coast Friday, keeping clouds in place and bringing some spotty showers near Charlotte and areas south and east of the Queen City. The best chance of rain will be in the morning. The afternoon will be mostly dry.

As for the weekend, we’ll get plenty of dry time! But as another cold front approaches, showers will start to move into the mountains and foothills by late afternoon Saturday.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, some heavy rain and storms will move through the Charlotte area and east toward Rockingham. But after the morning, Sunday afternoon will see a return of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

All in all, not a bad weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 58.

Friday: Variably cloudy. AM showers. High 74.