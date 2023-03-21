CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was a lovely, slightly warmer first full day of spring!

We have one briefly cooler day Wednesday — with some rain, too — before the big spring warm-up kicks in.

First off, it won’t be nearly as cold tonight. Lows only drop into the low 40s by morning. But it will stay on the cooler side through Wednesday afternoon as highs struggle to risk through the 50s.

There you have it– officially a snowless winter for Charlotte! ⤵️ https://t.co/hOVPDCJGy6 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 21, 2023

You’ll want to grab the umbrella, too. Scattered showers will be moving in ahead of a warm front, mainly in the morning through early afternoon. The showers will move out and taper off late in the afternoon through the evening. It won’t be much rain; around a quarter of an inch is possible.

Dry, sunny weather and those much warmer temps return for Thursday and Friday. Highs soar into the upper 70s Thursday, with mid-80s in the forecast for Friday. Downright hot!

More showers return on Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 42.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. High 60.