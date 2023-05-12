(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday afternoon and evening turned out to be a rainy and stormy one in the mountains. In the meantime, most of the rest of the area stayed dry.

While there won’t be any washouts heading into this Mother’s Day weekend, you may have to dodge a few showers and storms at times, especially Saturday.

Saturday begins cloudy for most of us, and a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll then break out with sunshine in the afternoon. But with the daytime heating and approaching front, a line of heavy rain and storms may move through the region in the evening. Stay weather aware if you’ll be out!

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking a little more settled, but the rain chance still isn’t zero. Don’t cancel any outside plans, though! Most neighborhoods will stay dry.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler to kick off next week behind a cold front. But then it’s back up around 80 for most of the week, as the small shower-and-storm chances continue.

Tonight: Small shower chance. Mainly cloudy. Low 66.

Saturday: Clouds and sun. Shower, storms possible, especially in the evening. High 85.

Mother’s Day: Partly sunny. Small shower chance. 67/82.