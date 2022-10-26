CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — The showers and fog that we have been dealing with this morning will be moving out as we head into the afternoon hours as the front clears out of the Carolinas.

Behind the cold front we are expecting somewhat cooler temperatures, but nothing too dramatic for the region with highs in the 60s the rest of the week and heading into the weekend.

After mainly dry weather Saturday and Sunday an area of low pressure moving across the southern US will move into the Carolinas bringing showers late Sunday and potentially for Halloween.

As for the rest of the work week, we are tracking generally dry and partly cloudy weather with temperatures that will be taking a bit of a dip compared to the start of this week.

This afternoon still should be mild with highs in the mid-70s but starting Thursday you should expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 60s during the afternoons and lows in the 40s through the start of the weekend.

At this point in the Fall though these temperatures are only marginally below average. Heading into the weekend we should see similar high temperatures with Saturday and Sunday getting into the upper 60s.

We will see a decent amount of cloud cover on both days, but a few rays of sun should sneak through until Sunday afternoon. Then we are tracking showers that will be moving in from our west and will push through during the evening and overnight as well as during the day on Halloween.

The showers could potentially stick around through trick-or-treating time before clearing out and sunny weather returns Tuesday.

In the meantime, enjoy the mild afternoon along with the dry remainder of the week!