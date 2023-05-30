(PINPOINT WEATHER) — If you didn’t mind the weather Tuesday, you’ll like Wednesday, too! Thursday as well for that matter.

Between high pressure to the north and pesky low pressure off the Carolina coast, moisture will continue to be funneled into the area, leading to mixed clouds and sun along with spotty downpours and a few storms. Most of the showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, but some light rain and drizzle can’t be ruled out in the morning as well.

High temps will remain a little cooler than normal, which is 83 degrees right now in Charlotte. Upper 70s will be the theme… until we head into part of the weekend. A warmup into the low and mid 80s is expected for Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is looking dry ahead of another cold front. Behind it, Sunday’s highs return to the cooler upper 70s, along with spotty rain chances.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower/light rain/drizzle possible. Low 62.

Wednesday: Mixed clouds and sun. Spotty showers, thunderstorm. High 77.