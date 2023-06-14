CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A lingering front and low-pressure disturbances will keep the chance of afternoon and evening showers & storms going through the end of the week.

Any rain this evening will be moving out, leaving us with a dry start again on Thursday.

2:15pm: Clouds continue to roll in but only a little light, spotty rain so far. Rain could get heavy in spots later this evening, with a strong storm or two possible as well. I'll be tracking on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4. pic.twitter.com/0Bn3lAOwI0 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 14, 2023

But as temperatures heat up into the mid-80s in the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop. The rain is possible anywhere Thursday, from the mountains through the Piedmont and Sandhills. Same for Friday — spotty afternoon and evening storms.

Typical June weather!

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

As for this Father’s Day weekend coming up, it’s looking good.

That is if you don’t mind the heat, although it won’t be that humid. Still, highs will end up around 90 degrees each afternoon.

Tonight: Shower/storm early, then variably cloudy overnight. Low 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. PM showers & storms. High 85.