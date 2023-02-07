CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was another day of spring-like warmth!

Highs in the mid and upper 60s are more on par with temperatures in mid to late March. The warm streak continues for a few more days.

Clouds will take over from time to time without any rain. Some highs will reach the low 70s east of Charlotte. But Wednesday won’t be totally sunny again.

That starts to change on Thursday as the following front approaches from the west. Much of the day will be dry, but a few showers will develop by late afternoon and evening. It won’t rain everywhere, though. The higher chance of rain comes Friday with the front moving through the Carolinas.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Now Saturday is looking wetter, too, along with cooler temps. It’s back to reality with highs in the 50s for a couple of days.

The mountains will see some snow by Sunday!

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Low 44.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, warm. High 68.