CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s all about spring-like warmth this week!

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s through Friday, even with rain returning to wrap up the week.

Sunshine and dry weather sticks around through Wednesday. But as the next front approaches Thursday, clouds increase, and showers will move in by the afternoon.

As the front stalls to the south and then lifts north, areas of rain will linger through Friday and early Saturday. The weekend will be drier for most neighborhoods, besides snow developing in the mountains!

Of course, that means it will get cooler again for the weekend. But not drastically so — highs look to return to normal in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66.