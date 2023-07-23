(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Nice to have these more pleasant temps in mid July.

Upper 80s and some shower and storm chances developing for our Sunday especially in the afternoon and early evening.

The week ahead looks classic July in the Carolinas minus the afternoon pop up storms!

That means a lot of dry weather and good outdoor dry conditions!