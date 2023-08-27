(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! After sunshine to start the day, we have seen scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon and continue through the evening. The wet weather should subside overnight, but more is on the way Monday as a front moves in. More showers and storms are expected Tuesday as the front stalls out just to our south. Wednesday will depend on the exact track of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall somewhere along the Gulf coast of Florida.

As for tonight and Monday, showers and storms will continue through the evening before starting to taper off during the overnight hours, with lows in the mid-70s. Monday will be another day of unsettled weather, with showers and storms developing around lunchtime and continuing off and on the rest of the day as a cold front starts to move into the region. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with some isolated strong storms possible. Temperatures will be much cooler compared to the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday, more of the same is expected, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and the frontal boundary stalls. Temperatures will continue to remain on the cooler side, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Wednesday’s forecast has some uncertainty as the track of Idalia will determine whether or not we could see more showers and storms across the southern part of the Central Carolinas. Later in the week, sunshine returns, with the comfortable weather sticking around until Sunday when 90-degree temperatures could return.

In the meantime, try to stay dry this evening and monitor the track of Idalia with our PinPoint Weather App! Have a great week!