CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A stalled front nearby has been our weathermaker for the past couple of days, creating heavy flooding downpours and damaging thunderstorms in a few cases.

Tuesday will be similar before our attention turns to Tropical Storm Idalia, set to move up the Carolina coast.

Reports of flooding coming in from Ashe County… be careful out there! #TurnAroundDontDrown @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/7hn5vntoN6 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 28, 2023

Based on the latest track, the Carolina coast is expected to take the brunt of the storm Wednesday into Thursday, with the heaviest rain, wind, and threat of tornadoes.

For our part of the Carolinas, we may get some outer rain bands, and wind gusts up to 30 mph, but overall, it looks like a low-impact system. However, keep checking in for updates, as any shift in this track could change parts of that forecast!

In the wake of Idalia, dry air and dry weather settle in late Thursday into Friday! It’ll be a delightful end to the week. Temperatures start to heat up again by the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Lingering downpours and storms. Low 72.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms develop. High 87.